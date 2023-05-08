Fagioli
Club News

Player Ratings vs Atalanta: Fagioli receives the lowest grades among Juventus players

May 8, 2023 - 12:30 pm

Yesterday, Juventus returned home with three valuable points from a direct showdown for the remaining Champions League spots.

Max Allegri’s men landed a major blow to Atalanta’s Champions League hopes by beating them 2-0 at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

The Bianconeri broke the deadlock through Samuel Iling-Junior early in the second half, while Dusan Vlahovic killed the match with a second goal in the last minute of added time.

Therefore, the English youngster received some of the highest grades on the player ratings of the biggest Italian newspapers, as published by ilBianconero. This was the 19-year-old’s first start with the senior squad, and it coincided with his maiden goal.

Moreover, Danilo and Daniele Rugani received favorable notes as well for their solid displays at the back. The same applies to Adrien Rabiot who was instrumental in the middle of the park.

On the contrary, Nicolò Fagioli received underwhelming grades (5.5). While it wasn’t a disastrous display by any means, the midfielder was less influential than some of his teammates and eventually left his post for Paul Pogba.

GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT: Allegri (7); Sczesny (6,5), Danilo (6,5), Alex Sandro (6), Rugani (6,5), Cuadrado (6), Fagioli (5,5), Locatelli (6,5), Rabiot (6,5), Iling-Junior (7), Di Maria (5,5), Milik (5,5), Pogba (6,5), Vlahovic (6,5), Chiesa (6).

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT: Allegri (7); Sczesny (6,5), Danilo (7), Alex Sandro (7), Rugani (7), Cuadrado (6,5), Fagioli (5,5), Locatelli (6), Rabiot (6,5), Iling-Junior (7,5), Di Maria (6,5), Milik (6), Pogba (6), Vlahovic (7), Chiesa (6,5).

TUTTOSPORT: Allegri (7); Sczesny (7), Danilo (7,5), Alex Sandro (6,5), Rugani (6,5), Cuadrado (7), Fagioli (6), Locatelli (6,5), Rabiot (7), Iling-Junior (7), Di Maria (6), Milik (6), Pogba (6), Vlahovic (7), Chiesa (6,5).

