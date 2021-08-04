Player that will wear the Juventus number six has been revealed

Juventus has handed their number 6 shirt to Danilo ahead of the new season, as reported by Calciomercato.

The Brazilian is one of their most versatile yet reliable players since he joined them from Manchester City in 2019.

He can play in any position in the defence and can also be used in midfield.

The former Real Madrid man was one of Juve’s outstanding players last season and after helping Brazil to reach the final of the Copa America this summer, he expects to be a part of Massimiliano Allegri’s plans for the upcoming campaign.

He had been using the number 13 on his Juve shirt before now, but would now use a number that has previously been used by the likes of Paul Pogba.

Danilo is an ever-present in the current Brazil side, but he was an alternative to either Juan Cuadrado or Alex Sandro at Juve last season.

Now that Andrea Pirlo has been sacked and replaced with Allegri, he would hope to play a more prominent role in the Juventus squad.

The Bianconeri won two trophies last season, but they fell short in Serie A and Europe.

Allegri’s return is expected to make them an even more competitive club next season and Danilo would be expected to make a telling contribution to the cause.