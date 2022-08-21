Juventus continues to push to add Memphis Depay to their squad before this transfer window closes.

The attacker is working to get his contract at Barcelona terminated by mutual consent and he is also in talks with Juve over signing a two-year deal.

As Juve works on the move in the background, a report on Football Italia says his agent was spotted in Italy yesterday.

Sebastien Ledure was reported to be in the stands as Inter Milan took on Spezia.

It remains unclear if he is in the country to speak with Juve, but he also negotiated the transfer of Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea back to Inter earlier in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Depay has emerged as one of the best targets we can have this summer, and the Dutchman will be a positive addition to our squad.

Juve needs another frontman because this season is long and we lack squad depth in that area now.

Depay has played for some fine clubs in Europe and he has done well apart from his bad spell at Manchester United (who doesn’t flop at United?)

His move to Turin will benefit us and the Netherlands international and it would be interesting to see if we can make progress this week.