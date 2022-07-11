Juventus has long been linked with a transfer for Torino man, Gleison Bremer, and his agent is now looking to make things easy for his suitors.

The Brazilian won the best defender award in Serie A in the last campaign, and he is now one of the hottest properties on the market.

Juve sees him as an ideal signing for their defence, especially if Matthijs de Ligt leaves the club.

They are not the only team looking to sign him, and Torino intends to make as much money as possible from his transfer.

They have set an asking price of 40m euros, a fee that some of his suitors will struggle to pay.

However, Calciomercato reports that his agent is now prepared to hold talks with their hierarchy to get that fee reduced and facilitate a transfer out of the club.

Juve FC Says

Depending on how much Juve makes from selling De Ligt, spending 40m euros on Bremer should not be an issue.

However, if his entourage can get Il Toro to reduce their asking price, it will be much better and easier to make it happen.

It would be interesting to see if Juve will sell De Ligt soon and move for him before another suitor does.