Juventus is open to allowing Filippo Ranocchia to leave on loan again, and he could end up at another Serie A club this time.

He spent the last season out on loan at Vicenza, and he did well for them in Serie B.

His performances didn’t go unnoticed by clubs across the various divisions in the country.

At Juve, he is still not close to earning a starting berth in Max Allegri’s team, so he is likely to be sent away on loan again.

One club that has been keen to add him to their squad is Monza, and they have maintained their interest in his signature.

A report on Calciomercato claims the midfielder’s agent is now expected to discuss Monza’s offer with the Bianconeri in the next few hours.

The general belief is that Juve is happy to allow him to leave temporarily, and that should make the transfer easy to pull off.

Juve FC Says

Ranocchia is one of many budding players coming through the ranks at the club now.

He needs regular game time in a senior team to reach his full potential.

If Monza will play him often, then moving to join them would be a great opportunity for him.