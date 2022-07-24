Offloading Arthur Melo remains one of Juventus’ goals this transfer window, and they are keen to achieve it.

The Brazilian has simply been a bad buy, and he is just occupying space in their squad with no justification.

His persistent injuries have again denied him a chance to contribute to the Bianconeri as he is left at home while others travel to the United States for preseason.

The midfielder is one of the technically blessed members of Max Allegri’s squad. However, he is hardly fit enough to help them, and he also doesn’t fit into their system when he plays.

His agent knows his client is unhappy and wants the former Barcelona man to leave.

Calciomercato reports that he is now working to get the midfielder out of Juve.

Their most serious suitor now is Arsenal, and the Gunners could add him to their squad on an initial loan deal before this window closes.

Juve FC Says

Arthur is a good player, but he has not been fortunate with injuries, and he also struggles to play for us as a team.

The midfielder will certainly enjoy his football more in a system that suits his skill. He simply needs to find a suitor that can give him that.