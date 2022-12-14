Juventus continues to monitor Borussia Dortmund defender Raphael Guerreiro as he runs down his contract at the German club at the end of this season.

The Germans want him to stay, however, he does not share the same idea as them and as his deal nears its end, Calciomercato reveals Juventus is being encouraged to pursue a deal for him in the summer.

The Portuguese star is an accomplished left-back and he is considered one of the finest players around who can replace Alex Sandro at the Allianz Stadium, according to the same report.

Sandro also runs down his contract at the end of the season and Juve has no interest in offering him a new one.

Juve FC Says

Guerreiro has been one of the finest defenders around Europe in the last few seasons, which makes him one player that can help us if we sign him.

However, if we wait until the end of this season to land him as a free agent, another club could beat us to his signature, making a January move just perfect.

But that means we must be prepared to pay some money for his release by BVB, which could be what the Germans prefer, but their asking price will play an important role in our decision-making.