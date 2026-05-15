Juventus have had at least 26 players who have won the World Cup while registered with the club, while several others have competed for football’s biggest international trophy as Juventus stars.

In less than a month, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will kick off in North America, and several players on the books of Juventus will represent their countries at the tournament.

It will be interesting to see whether Argentina retain the crown they won in Qatar in 2022 after beating France in the final, but there are several strong contenders for this edition of the competition.



Several Juventus players are expected to feature at the tournament, with the early 2026 World Cup odds already pointing to Spain and England as early favourites.

As the biggest club in Italian football, Juventus have some of Europe’s top talents, and the Bianconeri will supply several players to nations competing across the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Juventus remain focused on finishing the season strongly, but some of their players will already have one eye on international duty, aiming to perform well enough to secure selection.

Globally, there is rarely a World Cup without a Juventus player involved, even when Italy fail to qualify, as was the case this year when they were eliminated at the play-off stage for the third consecutive time.

Three Juve stars have won the last two World Cups, with Blaise Matuidi winning in 2018, while Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes lifted the trophy in 2022.

In 1934, nine Juventus players were part of the Italy side that won the World Cup, including Gianpiero Combi, Umberto Caligaris, Virginio Rosetta, Luigi Bertolini, Luis Monti, Mario Varglien, Felice Borel, Giovanni Ferrari and Raimundo Orsi.

Didier Deschamps and Zinedine Zidane were part of the France team that won the World Cup in 1998, while Juventus players, with another five Juve stars winning the 2006 edition with Italy, including Gianluigi Buffon, Fabio Cannavaro, Gianluca Zambrotta, Mauro Camoranesi and Alessandro Del Piero.

That winning tradition could continue in 2026, with several current Juventus players set to represent their countries in North America.



Juve may not be at their best at present, but players such as Weston McKennie of the United States, Francisco Conceicao of Portugal and Gleison Bremer of Brazil could return as world champions next season.

Kenan Yildiz will represent Turkey, while Jonathan David will lead the line for Canada, meaning Juventus could once again produce a world champion at the end of this World Cup.

One thing is for sure: Juventus players consistently play a significant role in football’s most prestigious tournament.