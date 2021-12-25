Players that Juventus should try and offload in January

One reason a club is underperforming is that its players are failing to pull their weights.

That is the problem with Juventus in this campaign, even though the poor form of the likes of Dejan Kulusevski is a curious case.

The January transfer window offers the club the chance to renew its squad and Juve might take it.

Before new players are brought in, Max Allegri would have to offload some deadwood in his squad.

Here are four players I think need to leave in January and why

Aaron Ramsey

Ramsey is simply too injury-prone to play for Juventus and because the former Arsenal man isn’t getting any younger, he should be sold now.

Juve’s midfield has been poor and there is simply no need to have a player of his reputation in the squad if he cannot contribute.

Dejan Kulusevski

Kulusevski is still talented and should be given another chance at Juve, but his lack of playing time is hindering his development.

Since he doesn’t fit into Allegri’s system, he would benefit from leaving the club on loan in January.

Kaio Jorge

Jorge showed great promise at his former club, Santos, and has yet to start strongly at Juve.

The Brazilian is struggling to get as much playing time as possible and should also be sent on loan to another Serie A club so he can get enough experience playing in Italy.

Arthur Melo

A technically-gifted midfielder like Arthur should ideally solve Juventus’ creative problems now.

However, the former Barcelona man doesn’t look ready for that role as he is either injured or coming late to training.

He probably should leave the club in January to pave the way for a creative midfielder who can deliver the performances we want in that role.