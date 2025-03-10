Khephren Thuram has been in exceptional form for Juventus this season, emerging as one of their most improved signings. The midfielder, who joined the club in the summer, has made an impressive impact as he continues to chase his father’s legacy. Lilian Thuram, one of the finest defenders that Juventus had in the 2000s, and Khephren is certainly rising to the occasion. His performances have been a bright spot for the Bianconeri, and with the season progressing, Juventus will need more players to step up in the same way Thuram has.

One such player is Douglas Luiz. Despite struggling with injury issues earlier in the season, the Brazilian midfielder has shown flashes of his best form in recent weeks. Luiz appears to be hitting his stride and is someone Juventus can rely on in the crucial months ahead. His consistency and ability to influence the game could be vital for the club’s aspirations as they approach the business end of the season.

Another player who has been improving steadily is Teun Koopmeiners. The Dutch midfielder has shown growth throughout the season. With a more prominent role in the team, Koopmeiners has the potential to be a key figure for Juventus in the coming weeks.

Kenan Yildiz, despite being out of form recently, is a player known for stepping up in big moments. The Turkish international has shown his potential in the past, and now more than ever, Juventus will be looking for him to rise to the occasion. As the team faces significant challenges in the final stretch of the season, Yildiz’s ability to perform under pressure could be crucial for the team’s success.

Lastly, Samuel Mbangula, who has been in better form than Yildiz in recent games, looks set to play an important role for Juventus as the season progresses. The young player is developing well, displaying confidence and maturity beyond his years. If he continues his upward trajectory, Mbangula could be one of the players who make a significant difference in the club’s fortunes as they push to finish the season on a high note.

As Juventus looks to finish the season strongly, the contributions of these players will be essential to the team’s success.