Juventus has completed the first half of this season unbeaten in domestic competition, giving their fans plenty of reason to be optimistic about even greater success in the second half.

The Bianconeri bolstered their squad with key signings over the summer while continuing to rely on several established players trusted by their new manager.

For a team in the midst of a rebuild under new leadership, Juve has delivered a solid performance so far. However, as the biggest club in Italian football, the expectations are always higher, and there remains room for improvement.

With the transfer window set to open in less than 24 hours, the Old Lady may look to bring in reinforcements. Several current players have struggled with inconsistency, leaving fans questioning their reliability as the season progresses. Yet, much like the thrill of discovering new opportunities in games like online slot canada, there’s still hope that these players will step up and make a meaningful contribution to the team’s success.

With that said, here’s a look at some players who might be better off being moved on or deprioritized in the second half of the season:

Douglas Luiz

While some may argue that Luiz deserves more time to adapt, it would be unwise to rely on him heavily during the second half of the season.

Juventus should treat this campaign as his settling-in period and shift their focus to midfielders who have been consistently improving. Luiz has struggled to meet expectations, and it’s unrealistic to expect a dramatic turnaround in form.

Danilo

Juventus has reportedly placed Danilo on the transfer list for next month, but a replacement for their captain must be secured if he leaves.

Although Danilo has shown signs of improvement in recent weeks, the team has generally performed better without him. His overall level of play has declined, and it’s unlikely he will make a significant impact in the latter half of the season. Relying on him further would be a risky decision.

Federico Gatti

Gatti has stepped up in the absence of Gleison Bremer, who suffered a long-term injury, but his performances have been inconsistent.

While Pierre Kalulu has established himself as the team’s best centre-back during Bremer’s absence, Gatti has struggled to meet expectations. For a club aiming to win trophies, Gatti’s unreliability makes it difficult to count on him in the second half of the season.

Nicolo Fagioli

Fagioli’s situation is puzzling. Despite his potential, it’s clear he does not fit into the plans of the new manager.

The best course of action would be to send him out on loan in the second half of the campaign if no team is willing to sign him permanently. A loan move would help preserve or even enhance his transfer value, making it easier to cash in on him at the end of the season.