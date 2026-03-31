Juventus have some fine players out on loan at the moment, and many of them will not get the chance to play for the club again because they left on loan after not being considered good enough for the team.

The Bianconeri have a new manager now, but not all of these players are necessarily below the required standard.

Some have shown they are capable, and their temporary clubs will likely look to sign them permanently by the end of the term, with Douglas Luiz and Nicolas Gonzalez in this category.

Both players have been important figures at their current teams, but is there any Juve loanee who deserves a second chance at the club?

Some of these players were assessed by managers who ultimately were not good enough for the team, so now that a new man is in charge, it could save the club significant money to retain them for another season.

Saving money is important to Juve in the same way that a visit to collect your betmgm bonus code will bring value, and being prudent with the club’s money or looking for value is something that has to be considered.

Spalletti appears to have more experience in this regard, and we can trust him to make a more accurate judgment on the players than Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor did during their time as managers.

Arthur Melo

Arthur is set to return to Juventus at the end of this season when his loan spell at Gremio expires, and the midfielder could be a valuable member of the Juve squad under Spalletti.

He has performed well in Brazil and can become an important player in Turin again, so he deserves a second opportunity at the club.

Nicolas Gonzalez

Gonzalez has had an even better season at Atletico Madrid, with the Spanish side reportedly interested in keeping him on a permanent deal beyond this campaign.

Some reports have even suggested that Spalletti wants to work with him, which would be positive news, as bringing him back could save Juve millions otherwise spent on a new attacker in the summer.

Timothy Weah

Weah joined Olympique Marseille on loan, and Juve did not sign another wing-back, but he could be a strong option to bring back under the new manager and system.

The American is a talented player who simply did not appeal to Tudor as much as he did to Motta, and Juve should give him another chance to assess whether he can thrive under Spalletti.

Douglas Luiz

Luiz is on loan at Aston Villa, the club where he previously impressed before moving to Juve. The Old Lady’s midfield has been a problem area, but Spalletti could revitalise the Brazilian and make him a key player if he returns to Turin.