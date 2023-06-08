Playing in Conference League could be enough UEFA punishment for Juventus

Juventus recently informed Barcelona and Real Madrid about their decision to withdraw from the European Super League. This departure deals a significant blow to the competition, particularly since Andrea Agnelli had invested considerable effort in making it a success.

Now, Juventus is focused on rebuilding their club following the Super League’s collapse. Speculation suggests that their withdrawal was motivated by a desire to avoid potential sanctions from UEFA, and there may be some truth to these claims.

According to a report from Il Bianconero, UEFA appears to view Juventus not participating in the UEFA Champions League next season, due to their finishing position in the Conference League spot, as adequate punishment. Consequently, it is unlikely that Juventus will face a ban from UEFA competitions once the organisation concludes its investigation, which is expected to be completed this month.

Juve FC Says

Not playing in any European competition would be bad for us as a club and there is no profit in continuing to support the Super League if it will plunge us into more trouble.

There is no guarantee that other clubs will support the idea and make it successful because three clubs alone cannot run a successful competition.

We need to start our plans for next season as soon as we can so that we can have a successful term.