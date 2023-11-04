Juventus manager Max Allegri is eagerly anticipating the match against Fiorentina scheduled for tomorrow and acknowledges that it will be a challenging contest.

The clash between Fiorentina and Juve is characterised by a spirited rivalry that extends both on and off the pitch. Fiorentina has expressed discontent with Juventus’ use of their financial strength to acquire players from their squad. The current Juventus side boasts at least two players who were signed from Fiorentina, adding an extra layer of intensity to the rivalry.

Juventus is currently enjoying a strong run of form and is considered one of the top contenders for the league title. However, Fiorentina has struggled in recent weeks and needs a victory to reinvigorate the atmosphere at the club.

Additionally, the recent flooding in their city, which tragically claimed lives, could serve as a motivating factor for Fiorentina’s fans to provide even greater support to their players in this crucial match.

Speaking ahead of the game, Allegri said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“A good match is always important also because of the teasing between the clubs and the fans. Playing in Florence is stimulating, we will find a strong, proactive team that plays, we need to play a good match from all points of view “.

