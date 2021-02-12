Playing out of position blamed for Bernardeschi’s struggles

Federico Bernardeschi has looked lost for much of this season, and his decision not to leave Juventus in the summer now looks like a foolish one.

The attacking midfielder struggled to get some opportunities from Andrea Pirlo when the campaign started, and he didn’t impress when the chances came his way.

He was the subject of interest from several teams, and Juve also tried to use him as a sweetener to land other players.

But he insisted that he wanted to stay and fight for his place in Turin.

That decision hasn’t paid off, according to Ilbianconero, who slam him for being poor when he plays for the Bianconeri.

They insist that he has been so terrible that he makes the wrong pass and plays with a lack of confidence.

The report then adds that he is playing out of position, which is one reason why he is struggling.

They write: “It’s true, he has an excuse: he is not a midfielder, but an attacker and they often make him play a full-back; so, by dint of running on the wing, he arrives tired towards the opponent’s area and crosses into the stands or throws it on the bottom.

“But, in the end, the responsibility lies with you or your attorney, because there was a solution at hand: a change of scenery for a while.

“Resetting, as they say, on loan to another team where they would have served the ball on the right trocar and he would have cut to shoot (well) left or they would have left the field for the counterattack.



“All things he could do very well. But no. He got stubborn and lost a year in useless chases. Now he risks losing another one.”