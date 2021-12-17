“Playing there is not easy” Allegri refuses to underrate Bologna

Max Allegri has refused to underestimate Bologna ahead of taking his team there tomorrow.

The Bianconeri lost their three-game winning run when they drew 1-1 at Venezia in their last match.

Juve probably underestimated their previous opponents and will not want to repeat that mistake.

This fixture is against a Bologna side that has lost its last two matches to Fiorentina and Torino.

Juve should get the three points from this encounter, but Allegri insists the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium is a tough place to visit.

He says via Il Bianconero: “Playing there is not easy, you need to prepare for a difficult match against a team that has conceded only 1 goal from a corner. In the second half he scored many goals, he is in good physical and mental condition.

“Playing there after two defeats is not it will be easy. It will take a technical and clear-headed game to bring home the victory.”

Complacency could easily cost Juve a good end to this season and games like this is one they must win.

Bologna has traditionally struggled in their matches against the Bianconeri and has lost their last five head-to-heads, including three at home.

However, Juve would be foolish to think this game will easily end in another win for them.

The hosts will be out to get a good result in this fixture in a bid to return to form and Allegri’s men will have to be on their game to claim the win.