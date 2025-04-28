Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram is delighted to play alongside his compatriot Randal Kolo Muani.

On Sunday, Nicolas Gonzalez opened the scoring for the Bianconeri against Monza with a long-range screamer, and the two Frenchmen then combined for the second.

Thuram drove the ball forward with a surging run deep from his own half all the way to the opposition box before picking up Kolo Muani with a clever assist. The latter made no mistake in front of goal, placing his shot in the bottom corner to end his goal drought.

The striker joined from Paris Saint-Germain in January, sealing a loan move until the end of the season.

But while Muani’s future is yet to be written, Thuram is cherishing the opportunity to play alongside his countryman, while explaining his own role in Igor Tudor’s playing system.

“The coach asks me to play a little more forward to make these runs,” said the Juventus midfielder in his post-match interview with DAZN via IlBianconero.

“Kenan passed the ball to me and Randal scored a great goal. I saw that I had space and I saw Kolo, I like playing alongside him. He always does these things in training, it was easy for me to see him.”

Thruam also praises his teammates for maintaining composure and risking little at the back despite playing with a numerical disadvantage for an entire half due to Kenan Yildiz’s red card.