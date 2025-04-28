Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram is delighted to play alongside his compatriot Randal Kolo Muani.
On Sunday, Nicolas Gonzalez opened the scoring for the Bianconeri against Monza with a long-range screamer, and the two Frenchmen then combined for the second.
Thuram drove the ball forward with a surging run deep from his own half all the way to the opposition box before picking up Kolo Muani with a clever assist. The latter made no mistake in front of goal, placing his shot in the bottom corner to end his goal drought.
The striker joined from Paris Saint-Germain in January, sealing a loan move until the end of the season.
But while Muani’s future is yet to be written, Thuram is cherishing the opportunity to play alongside his countryman, while explaining his own role in Igor Tudor’s playing system.
“The coach asks me to play a little more forward to make these runs,” said the Juventus midfielder in his post-match interview with DAZN via IlBianconero.
“Kenan passed the ball to me and Randal scored a great goal. I saw that I had space and I saw Kolo, I like playing alongside him. He always does these things in training, it was easy for me to see him.”
Thruam also praises his teammates for maintaining composure and risking little at the back despite playing with a numerical disadvantage for an entire half due to Kenan Yildiz’s red card.
“In the first half, the game was going well, we played very well both with the ball and without it, creating several chances.
“In the second half, I don’t think we suffered too much, but playing with ten men was certainly more difficult.”
The 24-year-old has already turned his attention to the two crucial contests against fellow Champions League hopefuls Bologna and Lazio.
“Now Bologna await us, we know it could be a decisive match like the one against Lazio: all the matches between now and the end of the season are very important for us, because we want to qualify for the Champions League. We have to win as many games as possible.”
Live Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment