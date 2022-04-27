Plusvalenza Part 2: Juventus prepare for another legal battle

A couple a weeks ago, the dark cloud that was looming over Juventus has finally been lifted, as the court acquitted the club and its top directors in the Plusvalenza case.

Since the start of the campaign, the prosecutor’s office launched a major investigation related to alleged capital gains that were registered by some Italian clubs in unlawful manners, claiming that they reported inflated transfer fees.

For their part, the Bianconeri were the poster boys of the investigation that included 11 clubs and 59 directors. Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, vice-president Pavel Nedved, CEO Maurizio Arrivabene and sporting director Federico Cherubini were all facing temporary bans.

Nevertheless, the court decided to acquit all defendants, as the valuation parameters adopted by the investigators were considered inapplicable.

But according to Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the club is preparing for a second bout in court, as the prosecutors have appealed the decision.

Therefore, the source expects another legal battle to take place in the next 20 days or so, this time in front of the court of appeal.

Juve FC say

Throughout the case, the investigators failed to find a clear evidence that proves the alleged claims.

So unless they have a new ace in the sleeve, we can expect a similar outcome once the final decision is handed by the court of appeal.