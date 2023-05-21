Pobega insists AC Milan will face Juventus with utmost attention

AC Milan midfielder Tommaso Pobega insists they will be focused in their remaining games as they maintain hopes of finishing in the top four.

Despite winning the Serie A title last season, Milan has struggled to get going in this campaign and was knocked out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage.

Stefano Pioli’s side is sure to end this campaign with no trophies, but they intend to end it very well, regardless.

Speaking about the plans for their upcoming games, including the match against Juventus, Pobega said via Calciomercato:

“The goal now is to face today’s challenge with the utmost attention and lucidity and then prepare for the match against Juventus and then the one with Verona.”

Juve FC Says

Every club fighting for a top-four place will want to win all their remaining games of the season.

Our game against Milan will be tough as both clubs battle for a Champions League spot, so we must be in top form when we face the Rossoneri.

If we are relaxed in any way or underestimate them, we could lose the fixture by an embarrassing margin.

But our boys know what is at stake and we are confident they can get the job done by the end of the term.