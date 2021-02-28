Pochettino “bets on” Juventus star to improve his PSG team

Mauricio Pochettino has made Paulo Dybala a summer target as he looks to bolster his PSG team.

The French side made the Argentinean their manager a few weeks back after they fired Thomas Tuchel.

They remain the dominant side in France and want to add the Champions League trophy to their cabinet soon as well.

Poch expects to be backed in the summer and he has chosen Dybala as a player that he wants to add to his team.

Todofichajes says he “bets on” the former Palermo man to make his team better and he is even ready to sacrifice one of their top players.

It says the French side is prepared to send Mauro Icardi the other way and it is a transfer that the striker will not object to.

Icardi made a name for himself when he played for Inter Milan and he would love a Serie A return.

Only a few teams can afford him back in Italy and the report says he has chosen Juventus as his next destination.

Dybala will enter the final year of his current deal at the end of this season and a move away from Turin is looking very likely as the season draws to a close.