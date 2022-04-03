Pochettino compares Juventus to PSG in the Champions League

Mauricio Pochettino is under pressure at PSG after his team failed to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League and he has ridiculously compared their struggles in the competition to Juventus’.

PSG is one of the many clubs spending money to win the UCL, but Juve has won the competition in the past and reached the final twice between 2015 and 2017.

The Bianconeri have been eliminated from the competition in the round-of-16 stage in the last three seasons and it has made them underachievers in recent campaigns, but does that put them on the same level as PSG?

Certainly not, even though the former Tottenham manager thinks otherwise and in a recent interview, he said via Football Italia:

“So far, PSG have reached the Champions League semi-final and the final, so it’s part of a process that requires time.

“There are also clubs like Juventus and Manchester City who want to win the Champions League, but they cannot achieve what they are working for.”

Juve FC Says

It is simply ridiculous that Pochettino is comparing PSG and Juve in European football. We are not on the same tier even though they have spent billions in the last few seasons to try and win the trophy.

Juve will forever be a bigger establishment than PSG has been, so Poch needs to check his facts when comparing both clubs next time.