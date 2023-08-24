Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has provided an update regarding the future of Romelu Lukaku, amid ongoing struggles for Juventus to secure the Belgian striker’s signature.

Lukaku had reportedly reached an agreement with Juventus to make a transfer move in the current window. However, this move has been contingent on Juventus successfully negotiating terms with Chelsea to finalise the deal.

As the transfer window deadline approaches within a week’s time, the situation surrounding Lukaku’s potential move is becoming increasingly complex. Other clubs, including Tottenham and Saudi Arabian clubs, have arisen as potential options for Lukaku should the Juventus deal falter.

While Juventus remains keen on acquiring Lukaku’s services, their ability to proceed hinges on their capacity to offload one of their prominent players.

Considering Chelsea’s own need for additional goal-scoring prowess, speculations have arisen about a possible reconsideration of Lukaku as a solution. Nevertheless, Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea’s manager, maintains that the situation surrounding Lukaku has not altered from its current state.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Nothing has changed. If he wants it and if the club finds a solution, he will let me know, and I will take note of it. But at the moment I just accepted a factual situation that I found here. I couldn’t change anything.”

Juve FC Says

Lukaku has been one of the best players in Serie A when he played for Inter Milan and will do well in our current system.

But time is running out and it is hard to believe we can still pull off this transfer.