Pochettino set to spoil Juventus’ summer plans by signing this midfielder

Mauricio Pochettino has been made the latest PSG boss as they attempt to maintain their dominance of the French game.

His team has some of Europe’s best players at the moment, but that wouldn’t stop them from supporting him signing more players when the transfer window reopens.

One player that the former Tottenham manager wants to sign is Paul Pogba, who has also attracted the attention of Juventus.

The Bianconeri sold him to Manchester United in 2016 and they are keen to have him back.

They have already told his agent, Mino Raiola, about their intentions. However, Todofichajes says the midfielder’s camp would prefer for him to join PSG.

Pochettino has been talking to Leonardo about his transfer targets and he has informed him that he wants to have Pogba leading his midfield next season.

United will listen to offers for him when the transfer window reopens and they have already set a 65m euros asking price for any team that is serious about landing him.

Juventus will be dealt a huge transfer blow if they miss out on Pogba, but he isn’t the only midfield target that they have.

Rodrigo De Paul and Manuel Locatelli are two other talented midfielders that they have targeted this season.

Signing either or both players would help them become better than they have looked for much of this season.