‘Pochettino would accept Juventus’

Mauricio Pochettino would ‘love to go to Italy’ and would accept an offer from Juventus, according to reports from the Italian media.

Juve are on the verge of securing a ninth consecutive scudetto, but the poor recent form and general play this season has cast doubts on the future of coach Maurizio Sarri.

Speaking to Juventus news website Juventibus, Goal Italia’s Juventus correspondent Romeo Agresti suggested there could be an alternative on the Bianconeri bench.

According to Agresti, Pochettino would love to go to Italy, and should Juve make a bid to bring him Turin, he would accept the offer.

However, the coaches hefty salary would be a possible sticking point, as he would expect €11-12m a year, and while Agresti suggests he’s a name to keep an eye on, it’s not only Juve that are interested in him this summer.