Pochettino’s desire for Kane opens door for Juventus

Mauricio Pochettino wants Harry Kane in Paris and that means he has to sacrifice one of his strikers.

Todofichajes says the Argentinean has decided that Mauro Icardi can leave and Juventus is best-placed to sign the former Inter Milan striker.

Icardi made a name for himself in the Italian top flight for Inter and the former Barcelona trainee remains one of the most reliable attackers in Europe.

However, Kane is seen as more lethal and most teams would choose the Englishman over him.

Kane’s move to France will cost serious money in transfer fees and salaries and that makes an Icardi move very likely.

He has attracted the attention of Juventus recently and this development will make it easier for the Bianconeri to get their man.

The report adds that the striker also wants a return to Italy and only a few teams like the Bianconeri can afford him.

Juve has had to rely on Alvaro Morata as their main striker in this campaign, but the Spaniard will need some help if the team is serious about remaining the top club in Italy and winning the Champions League.

Icardi has scored 5 times and provided 4 assists in 17 league games this season.