Pog-Back to Juventus Was Imminent and Only A Matter of Time

According to the Italian club, Paul Pogba's return to Juventus from Manchester United is complete and fans are waiting for his debut.

Six years after leaving Manchester United for a world-record £89 million in August 2016, Paul Pogba has returned to Juventus. The French midfielder has agreed to a four-year deal with his former club.

In a statement, Juventus announced, “Paul has returned to Turin.” He left as a child and returned as an adult and champion, but one thing has remained the same: his desire to add new, memorable chapters to the club’s annals. Pogba’s return makes us very happy.”

Pogba was scheduled to arrive in Turin on Saturday for a physical and contract signing. However, since January, the France international has been free to discuss his future with clubs.

Troubled Waters at Old Trafford

From 2012 to 2016, the Frenchman won four consecutive Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia titles in his first four years at the club and is set to shine for France in the 2022 world cup.

The future of the Frenchman has been one of the most discussed topics in football for months since his second contract at Old Trafford expired.

Manchester City exerted significant effort to acquire Pogba from their chief rivals, Manchester United. Pep Guardiola met with the midfielder, and the club offered him an excellent contract to demonstrate their desire to sign him.

During the summer transfer window, moves to PSG, Real Madrid, and even United’s nemesis Manchester City were discussed. However, relocation to Turin is nearly complete. Pogba rejected a transfer to Premier League champion Manchester City to remain with Juventus.

Friday, Juventus’ official Twitter account broadcast footage of Pogba exiting a private plane upon his arrival in Turin. The title of the video was “Incoming…”

Pogba won the League Cup and Europa League with United, but after returning from Italy, he struggled in England. He engaged in a public altercation with former manager José Mourinho, who had hired Pogba as a midfielder. Over two distinct periods, the Frenchman played 233 games and scored 39 goals for Manchester United.

The World Cup champion is expected to complete his physical this weekend in Italy before it is officially declared that he is heading from Manchester United to La Vecchia Signora for a second time.

Turn is Home

United supporters disliked Pogba significantly. His past two matches, against Norwich City and Liverpool, were met with jeers. He will attempt to lead Juventus to their first Serie A championship since 2020.

ESPN reports that Pogba decided to return to Juventus last month and has now signed a four-year contract to play under manager Massimiliano Allegri as he prepares to represent France in the world cup soccer 2022.

Pogba virtually confirmed on Friday that he was returning to Italy when he posted a video of himself on a private plane and remarked, “It’s finally time. Yes, the moment is now, sir. I’ll be seeing you soon.”

On Friday, the midfielder returned to Turin, greeted by a large gathering of Juventus supporters who were delighted to see him again. On Saturday, he completed his physical at the club.

Three championships were won in his debut season with Juventus. But he fought with Manchester United’s manager at the time, Jose Mourinho. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim manager Ralf Rangnick had difficulty getting him to play routinely.

After acquiring Angel Di Maria on Friday, Pogba is Bianconeri’s most recent marquee acquisition.