Pogba alone cannot solve Juventus’ midfield problems reckons former player

Former Italian player, football manager, and scout, Pietro Lo Monaco has urged Juventus to sign another midfielder who will play alongside Paul Pogba when the Frenchman re-joins the club.

Pogba is very likely to return to Juve in this transfer window after he ran down his deal at Manchester United.

The Frenchman did well in his first spell at the club, but his years at United have been largely disappointing.

But he does well in the French national team, and Juve is confident he would do well when he comes back to the Allianz Stadium.

Lo Monaco, isn’t against his return, but he wants Juve to sign another midfielder to support him.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Juve in the middle of the field needs. Pogba is needed, it will be a great comeback but it must not be left alone: ​​we need another important midfielder .”

Juve FC Says

Our midfield was really poor in the last campaign, and the club should know it needs a major reconstruction.

Pogba’s quality will bring some added improvements to it, but we need more than him to make it better.

Most of the current options in that position are struggling, so it makes sense to get better players in.