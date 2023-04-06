Pogba and Bonucci could return for Juventus next match

Juventus has been handed a boost on the injury front as Paul Pogba and Leonardo Bonucci are now close to returning to action.

A report on Football Italia reveals both players trained with the rest of the squad yesterday as the black and whites prepared for a crunch match against Lazio this weekend.

Juve returned to training after their 1-1 draw against Inter Milan in the Italian Cup and have important games this month.

After Lazio, they will face Sporting Club in the Europa League and the report says Pogba and Bonucci could be part of the team for both matches.

If they are not involved in the game against Lazio, they could both play in the Europa League game.

Juve FC Says

Pogba and Bonucci have spent most of this season on the sidelines injured and we have navigated the season without them in the picture.

However, that does not mean we should move on from them and it is always good to have them as options.

Both players are senior members of our current squad and we can be sure that they will improve the team when they are fit to play.

Most fans would be interested in knowing if Pogba will soon be available for the fixtures and it will be interesting to see if he will get more minutes.