Pogba and Chiesa are not close to a Juventus return

Juventus fans have been delighted by the news that Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa have returned to partial training.

The latter was even recently involved in a friendly match where he scored twice.

Pogba cannot wait to get back on the field because he wants to be selected for the World Cup in Qatar next month.

Chiesa is also raring to go as he bids to make up for a lost time, having been sidelined for almost a year.

The winger and midfielder appeared close to a return to action, but Juve is determined not to rush them.

Max Allegri reveals they are still far from a return and definitely will not be involved in Juve’s next three games.

He said via Calciomercato:

“The team will compact even more and we will all do something more. Tomorrow Chiesa and Pogba are not called up, which is impossible even for Wednesday and 99% will not even be against Inter. If there are, maybe they will do it with Verona or Lazio, but it will be very difficult.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba and Chiesa are key players for us, and their contributions on the field will help us win more matches.

However, we do not need to rush them back because we have enough men to play in their stead.

They need to go through their recovery as recommended so there will be no relapse soon.