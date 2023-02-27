Pogba and Chiesa set for Derby return; Miretti and Milik still out

Ahead of Tuesday’s Derby della Mole, Max Allegri is hoping to retrieve some of his finest players.

Unfortunately for the manager, he will miss the services of the suspended Manuel Locatelli. Yet, there should be some positive news in store on the injury front.

According to Calciomercato, Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba should both be a part of the matchday squad against Torino. The star duo resumed training with the group over the weekend following the team’s return from Nantes.

The Italian had to miss the last couple of outings as he required some rest, while the Frenchman is yet to make his re-debut since making his return to the club last July due to a meniscus injury.

On the other hand, Fabio Miretti and Arkadiusz Milik won’t make it in time for the Derby. The young Italian partially trained with the group on Sunday, so he could be pushing for a return against Roma next Sunday.

As for the Polish striker, he has just returned to the pitch in personalized training. Thus, the source expects him to miss another two weeks of action.

Finally, the report mentions Kaio Jorge whose physical condition remains shrouded in mystery. The young Brazilian hasn’t been able to recover from an injury sustained last February.