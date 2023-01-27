Pogba and Vlahovic hand Juventus a fitness boost

Juventus has been handed a double fitness boost as Paul Pogba and Dusan Vlahovic did well in the in-house friendly between the senior side and the Next Gen team.

Juve has been keen on both players returning to full fitness for a long time and has been patient on their journey to full recovery.

Pogba has been injured since pre-season, while Vlahovic has struggled since before the World Cup.

Both men are a key part of the club and fans believe when they play, the team will do better.

A report on Football Italia reveals both men did well in the friendly and even scored. They could now be a part of the squad for Juve’s match against Monza.

Juve FC Says

Pogba and Vlahovic are two key players for us and we have been keen to have them back in the squad for a long time now. It is great to see them getting back to fitness because we have missed them so much.

However, we still need to be patient and not rush either star back to the group before their bodies are ready for the rigours of playing in Serie A and European football.

Hopefully, the Frenchman will quickly get up to speed and show why we brought him back.