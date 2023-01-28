Juventus’ long-term injury absentees are beginning to get back to fitness in a major boost to Max Allegri’s side.

Injuries are a part of football, but when you have too many of them, it could become a problem and affect your performance.

Paul Pogba has not kicked a competitive ball for Juve since he returned to the club in the summer, while Dusan Vlahovic has been injured since November and has not played for the black and whites.

Both stars are now available for selection at least off the bench and a report on Tuttojuve reveals they will likely be among the substitutes when Juve faces Monza in the league this weekend.

However, other injury absentees Juan Cuadrado and Leonardo Bonucci have not recovered well enough, with the Colombian reportedly still struggling with fatigue from Juve’s inhouse friendly game against the Next Gen side this week.

Juve FC Says

It is great to see our key men return to full fitness and it gives hope that we can end this season in a good position.

Our quest to finish this season inside the top four is much harder now, but these returning players give us a good chance to achieve that goal.