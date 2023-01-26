Pogba and Vlahovic set to face Juventus Next Gen in a friendly today

Juventus has been working hard to recover Dusan Vlahovic and Paul Pogba from injuries in the last few weeks.

The midfielder has recently returned to training, having not played for the club since he joined in the summer.

The World Cup winner is nearing a return and played 45 minutes in a friendly against a local team recently.

Vlahovic has not represented the Bianconeri since before the World Cup in Qatar and is now eager to get back on the pitch and help the team.

A report on Football Italia reveals both players will be involved in an arranged friendly between the Juve senior side and the Next Gen team today.

Max Allegri hopes they will show enough progress in their recovery and be involved in a competitive game before this month finishes.

Juve FC Says

Pogba and Vlahovic are two terrific players on paper, but it makes no sense when Juve cannot use either in months.

The Bianconeri must ensure they recover fully before trusting them with competitive minutes because it will be embarrassing to lose them again soon.

Hopefully, when the striker and midfielder return to the group, they will immediately impact the team and help the Bianconeri win more league points.