Pogba and Vlahovic will play for Juventus before the end of January

Juventus is beginning to recover their injured stars, which is a major boost for Max Allegri. Without his main men, the gaffer has engineered some important results in the last few weeks.

Paul Pogba was injured in pre-season and hasn’t played a competitive game for the Bianconeri since he signed. Dusan Vlahovic started this season well, but he has been plagued by injuries in recent months, which has denied Juve the chance to use their number 9 in over two months.

The Serbian is now working his way back to full fitness and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he and Pogba will play in at least one game for Juve before January ends.

Juve FC Says

Pogba and Vlahovic are key players for us and it is sad when we cannot use them in matches.

The loss against Napoli has dented our hopes of winning the league title, but the battle for a top-four spot is not over and these returning players will help us achieve success.

Hopefully, when they return, long-term fitness problems will not come close to them again because it disrupts their momentum and affects our form seriously.

The other players who have been fit must be committed to continuing to give their best whenever they step on the pitch.