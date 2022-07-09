Pogba arrives for his Juventus medicals and receives ecstatic welcome (Video)

Even though Juventus fans have been gathering in front of the J-Medical center since Monday in order to greet their players, the number of supporters present on Saturday morning was something else.

That’s because Paul Pogba has finally arrived for his medical tests prior to inking a contract that will seal his Juventus return.

The ecstatic supporters gave the Frenchman a warm reception, and he repaid their affection with some his usual showboating while taking it all in.