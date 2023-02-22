Pogba back to group training and guns for a swift return

After suffering a relapse earlier this month, Paul Pogba’s long-anticipated return to the pitch had been postponed again. The midfielder is yet to take the field since rejoining Juventus last summer.

But according to Calciomercato, the Frenchman is once again training with his teammates, as he begins to see the light at the end of the dark tunnel.

The source claims that the 29-year-old is hoping to join the squad for the trip to Nantes. The Old Lady takes on the Ligue 1 side in the second leg of the Europa League playoff round this Thursday.

Nonetheless, the report reckons that Pogba is unlikely to be fit in time to feature against his compatriots. However, next Tuesday’s Derby della Mole could be a more realistic objective.

This season, the former Man United star has only been a part of the matchday squad on one occasion, and it ended with a humbling defeat at the hands of Monza. Nevertheless, Pogba remained on the bench as an unused substitute.

Juve FC say

Unfortunately for Juventus, the club had to cope without its most talented midfielder, which partially explains our struggles in creating play.

So let’s hope that Pogba manages to put his injury woes behind him so we could finally witness our team in full force.