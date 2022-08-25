Pogba begins light physical exercises as he steps up recovery

Paul Pogba has stepped up his efforts to recover from his knee injury on time to play for Juventus soon.

The midfielder has been out of action since preseason and he chose not to undergo surgery for the problem, instead, he is taking an alternative path to recovery.

A report on Football Italia claims, so far, it is going to plan and the midfielder will now begin light physical exercises.

This includes running on the treadmill as the Bianconeri hope he can return to the pitch within a month.

Pogba had the option of undergoing surgery, but this is a World Cup year and probably his last chance to win that cup again, so he decided on a more conservative plan.

Juve has struggled in midfield in his absence just like they did last season and the sooner he returns to their starting XI, the better.

Juve FC Says

Pogba remains one of the best midfielders around and he could transform that position on our team.

However, the midfielder must be on the pitch to achieve any of this and the latest news is a good development.

Regardless, we still need to keep winning matches in his absence because there is no guarantee that he would not suffer a relapse of the same issue.