Paul Pogba has admitted it is tough not to be playing football as he awaits the outcome of his appeal.

The midfielder is serving a four-year ban from the game and has appealed the decision.

Despite the odds not being in his favour, Pogba still retains hope that he will resume his playing career and has been training hard for that possibility.

The Frenchman has technically remained on Juve’s books, as he is still registered with them, but it is hard to imagine him playing for them again under his current deal.

Retirement from the sport could be a viable option for him, but Pogba is not giving up, even though he admits that it is difficult for him not to be on the field.

He told Forbes:

“It’s difficult to be totally honest. Football has been part of my life for as long as I can remember. However, I have my family, my faith, my friends, and my fans who have supported me, which makes things easier. All will be well.”

Adding: “Although I can’t speak so much about this, all roads lead to the appeal date. Until then, my focus is on staying fit and looking forward to the appeal.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s ban is a big blow for the midfielder, but we seem to have moved on from him. It has been almost a year since he last played.

It will be interesting to see if Thiago Motta will hand him chances to play if he returns from his ban early.