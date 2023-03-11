Pogba breaks silence after latest omission

Paul Pogba is never far from trouble and negative press and this week he was in the news for the wrong reason again.

The midfielder has missed almost a year’s worth of football through injury and only just returned to contention at Juve.

The black and whites have been very patient with him, yet he was late for a team meeting a day before their game against Freiburg and was omitted from the squad.

It was the last thing fans expected from a player who had just returned to training, but Pogba will be Pogba and his problems at Manchester United seems to have followed him to Turin.

Amidst the noise about his omission from the squad, the midfielder has reacted with a cryptic message on social media.

He posted an image of himself on Twitter and captioned it “reset”, as he hopes to be involved when the Bianconeri faces Sampdoria in their next game.

Juve FC Says

Pogba knows he needs that reset and it better be for the best because he is a player we all want to see delivering fine performances for the club.

Everyone awaits his first goal and other contributions and must come before he causes another problem for the club.