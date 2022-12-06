Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has returned from the United States and is expected back on their training ground today.

The midfielder returned to the club in the last transfer window, having left them to move to Manchester United in 2016.

He is yet to play a competitive game for them after his return and the Bianconeri have been desperate to ensure he gets back to full fitness soon.

A report on Football Italia reveals he spent 15 days in the States while working closely with the Bianconeri medical staff to ensure he remains focused on his recovery.

He is now back and will be at the club’s training ground today to continue his preparation for a return, but he is not expected back on the field soon.

He wants to be ready for the first game of 2023, but the club will not rush him back to action after such a long time out.

Juve FC Says

We need Pogba to get back to fitness soon, but the midfielder will not be rushed back, after all, we have done well without him in the squad so far.

Hopefully, we will see him back soon, but the most important thing is that we must not rush him.