Paul Pogba had two spells at Juventus, but the one he is likely to remember most fondly is his first period at the club after joining as a youngster from Manchester United.

He refused to sign professional terms with the Premier League side and moved to Juve, where he enjoyed significant success before the Bianconeri sold him back to Manchester United for a record fee.

During his second spell at United, he performed well in stages, but he is still widely viewed as a disappointment because of how much the club spent to bring him back. Pogba struggled to meet expectations, while injuries were also a major issue during his second period in England.

Success at Juventus and struggles elsewhere

Pogba’s first time in Turin proved to be the most successful stage of his career, with Juventus helping him develop into one of Europe’s most highly regarded midfielders. His performances during that spell established him as one of the leading players in his position.

His second spell at Juventus ended after he was banned for using an illegal substance, bringing a disappointing close to his return. The midfielder has now reflected on his first spell in Turin and compared it with his later experience at Manchester United.

Pogba compares coaching methods

Speaking as reported by Il Bianconero, Pogba said:

“At Juventus, we practiced tactics every week so every player knew exactly what to do. Eleven against zero, and we did it almost every day. Mourinho, on the other hand, had us train the opposite way: you had to hold back in training to give it your all in the match.”

His comments highlight the contrast he felt between the structured tactical work at Juventus and the different approach he experienced under José Mourinho at Manchester United.

Pogba’s reflections will interest supporters of both clubs, particularly given the high expectations that surrounded his return to England and the success he previously enjoyed in Italy.