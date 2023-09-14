Paul Pogba is taking steps to address his failed drug test by preparing for a counter-analysis, all in an effort to clear his name in this concerning situation.

Reportedly having tested positive for a banned substance, Pogba is now eager to prove his innocence. He has limited time left to request the counter-analysis before facing a potential punishment.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Pogba has already reached out to an expert who can assist him in the counter-analysis process. His hope is that the counter-analysis will yield results in his favour and vindicate him.

However, if the counter-analysis does not exonerate him, Pogba is prepared to provide an explanation for how the prohibited substance entered his system. His aim is to secure a less severe punishment, as the only scenario in which he would avoid punishment is if the second analysis yields a positive outcome for him.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s doping case needs to conclude fast so we can go past this phase of negativity.

This has been a tough year for us and the last thing we wanted was another bout of negativity after everything we went through in the last campaign.

The midfielder has been a failed signing and the earlier we get through this whole mess, the better we will be.