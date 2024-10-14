Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly sought information about his possible next destination by calling Hugo Lloris.

The 31-year-old is currently suspended after failing an anti-doping test in August 2023. However, his ban has recently been reduced from four years to 18 months, so he will be eligible to play by March 2025.

Nevertheless, Pogba’s next outing is unlikely to be at Juventus, as the two parties are reportedly working on terminating their contract which expires in June 2026.

The Bianconeri would like to rid themselves of the Frenchman’s large salary, while the player is seeking a fresh start after a catastrophic second spell in Turin.

Pogba has thus been linked with several potential suitors, including Olympique Marseille and Saudi Pro League clubs among others.

But according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, a move to Major League Soccer is emerging as a plausible solution, especially with Los Angeles FC interested in his services.

The former Manchester United star would thus follow in the footsteps of his friend Giorgio Chiellini who ended his career at the Californian franchise before returning to Turin to assume a managerial role at Juventus.

Moreover, the source claims that Pogba has already contacted his compatriot Lloris who has been plying his trade at LAFC since January.

The former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper was a teammate of Pogba in the French national team. The duo won the 2018 World Cup together in Russia.