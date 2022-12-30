Pogba continues to influence Juventus decision on Rabiot

Paul Pogba has not played competitively for Juventus this season as the midfielder recovers from an injury that he suffered in pre-season.

The Bianconeri are not impressed after he delayed surgery before going under the knife.

The midfielder is still not ready to return, which means he might still be sidelined until around February and it could affect the Bianconeri’s plans for the next transfer window.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reports they could allow Adrien Rabiot to leave in the transfer window if a club offers a good fee for him.

However, that will depend on Pogba and the report says if he remains sidelined, Juve will not allow Rabiot to leave.

Juve FC Says

Even if Pogba is fit to play, we cannot sell Rabiot in January as he is a key player for us in this campaign and we continually need his contribution.

The World Cup finalist has been in great shape and it will be good news if we get him on a new deal.

However, if he is to leave, we need to enjoy his talents for the rest of this season and take our time to find a suitable replacement.

If we do not replace him properly, we will struggle in the next campaign to get good performances from his spot.