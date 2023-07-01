Pogba could accept a pay cut at Juventus after rejecting Saudi Arabia offers

Paul Pogba is determined to redeem himself and regain top form during his current spell at Juventus, despite a disappointing last season. The French midfielder, who returned to Turin as a highly sought-after free agent last summer, is determined to overcome his injury struggles and contribute significantly to the club.

Unfortunately, Pogba’s impact on the pitch was hindered last season due to various injury issues, preventing him from completing a full 90 minutes in any match. Consequently, there have been speculations regarding his potential departure from Juventus.

While Pogba has received offers to move to Saudi Arabia, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, he has turned them down in order to focus on his commitment to Juventus. The World Cup winner remains resolute in his desire to succeed with the Black and Whites, dedicating himself to reaching full fitness.

The report further suggests that Pogba may even be willing to accept a pay cut in order to continue his tenure at the club, as his substantial salary has become a financial burden for Juventus. This demonstrates his strong dedication to Juventus and his willingness to make adjustments to ensure his future with the team.

Juve FC Says

Pogba knows he owes us a better season and it is impressive that he has rejected offers to leave to stay with us.

But he has to return to full fitness soon and start playing for the team regularly if he wants to be useful to us.