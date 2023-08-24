Paul Pogba endured a significant absence from Juventus throughout the previous season, and he also missed the team’s pre-season activities due to ongoing injury issues. Despite these challenges, the French midfielder continues to hold a crucial role within the Juventus squad, and the club has high expectations for his recovery and subsequent impact.

In light of his injury concerns, Pogba was unavailable for Juventus’ match against Udinese as he continued his rehabilitation process. However, there is positive news on the horizon. According to a report from Tuttojuve, the World Cup winner has made substantial strides in his efforts to regain full fitness, and there’s a possibility that he could make a return to the pitch in the upcoming game against Bologna.

This development is certainly encouraging for Juventus, as they eagerly anticipate Pogba’s return to active play. The club hopes that this time, he can sustain his fitness for an extended period, contributing consistently to their performances.

Juve FC Says

Pogba remains one of the finest talents on our books on paper, but the midfielder can hardly make a contribution to our success if he does not play.

It is important that he returns to action soon and hopefully, he will be fit for a very long time so he can make a contribution to our success.

However, we have no need to rush him back to action soon as he would be better off as a fitter player.