Pogba could finally debut for Juventus against Torino

Paul Pogba is edging closer to finally debuting for Juventus this season and it could happen when the Bianconeri faces Torino.

The midfielder has been sidelined for much of his time at the club after returning at the end of last season.

This means he hasn’t played for them since this term started and the Bianconeri has been very patient with him.

Pogba appeared in a single matchday squad this year but suffered another physical problem, so the wait continues.

However, a report on Football Italia reveals he and Federico Chiesa trained with the rest of the squad yesterday and the World Cup winner could play some part in the game against Il Toro as Juve looks to extend their Serie A winning run.

Pogba is one of the best players in the squad and if he plays the next few games, the Bianconeri have a good chance of ending this season in an excellent position.

Juve FC Says

Sadly, Pogba hasn’t played for us all season because the midfielder can be a game-changer on his day.

However, for now, we need to focus on the available players and get the best from them before the term finishes.