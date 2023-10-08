Following the results of his counter-analysis, Paul Pogba now faces allegations of failing a drug test and a potential ban. This revelation has sent shockwaves through Juventus, as Pogba has never appeared to be a player involved in such misconduct.

The development has taken Juventus by surprise, but the club must now move forward, while Pogba is determined to clear his name. Reports have suggested that he could face a suspension of around four years, although there is a possibility of a reduced penalty.

The high level of testosterone in Pogba’s system was attributed to the presence of dehydroepiandrosterone. However, a report on Calciomercato indicates that Pogba may be able to demonstrate that he did not intentionally consume the substance, as it is sometimes present in products without being explicitly listed on their labels.

While this may not absolve him entirely from facing consequences, it could potentially help him secure a less severe punishment by demonstrating that he was not aware of the presence of the banned substance due to its lack of clear labeling on the product.

Juve FC Says

Pogba is now fighting alone to clear his name because the club never instructed him to take that substance.

The midfielder will pray that he can clear his name and prove his innocence because a long ban will automatically end his playing career on a bad note.