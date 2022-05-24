Pogba, De Ligt and more: What’s on the table between Juventus and Pimenta?

After the passing of Mino Raiola, his former collaborator Rafaela Pimenta has become the bona fide replacement for the late super agent. The Brazilian lawyer was in Turin last week, where she held a meeting with top Juventus officials.

According to Calciomercato, Pimenta will return for a second meeting with the Bianconeri, and the discussion will include some household names.

In the meantime, the source believes that the club’s hierarchy will hold talks with manager Max Allegri to lay plans for the upcoming season. Following these internal discussion, the management will have a clearer picture before welcoming back the agent.

The report believes that the main topic on the table will undoubtedly be Paul Pogba’s rumored return to Juventus. The Frenchman is now a free agent after seeing out his Manchester United contract, and is now free to sign with a new club,

Juventus are offering the player a three-year deal worth 8 million euros per season (reaching 10 millions after adding bonuses). Although he’s in favor of the return, Pogba feels he can get higher figures elsewhere, so he’ll reportedly push for an extra year in the contract.

Also on the table will the be future of Matthijs de Ligt. The Old Lady would like to extend his contract beyond 2024, but the Dutchman will probably ask for a lower release clause in return.

The discussions will also include Moise Kean and Luca Pellegrini. Juventus are hoping to free themselves from the obligation to buy the striker from Everton, and West Ham United could prove to be an escape route for all parties involved. As for the left-back, he could part ways with the club in favor of additional playing time.