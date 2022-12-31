Pogba delivers some major positive news to Juventus

Juventus has been handed a major boost in their bid to welcome Paul Pogba back to the fold as soon as possible.

The midfielder suffered an injury in the preseason and has been sidelined since then, which has not been pleasant to their fans.

The Frenchman delayed surgery and the club is paying for that decision after he missed the entire first half of the season.

Pogba is working hard on his recovery, but he has had some setbacks in recent weeks and the club is keen to see him return.

A report on Calciomercato has revealed a major positive news that will delight the club. The report claims the midfielder has been running and for the first time, he has not felt any pain.

This is a big development and means he can now step up his recovery as Juve waits for the date he could return.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s injury has been a major cause for concern for us and, sadly, we have been unable to use him since he joined.

Hopefully, he will not suffer another setback because losing him to injury for an entire season will be embarrassing, considering how many injury-prone players we have had recently.